You can finally watch a trailer for upcoming film "80 For Brady"

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- It's possible but rather unlikely that the 2022 New England Patriots will be making a run to the Super Bowl this season. But that doesn't mean Patriots fans won't have anything to watch in February.

The film "80 For Brady" -- starring Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno -- will be hitting theaters on Feb. 3. The movie is inspired by a true story, as it tells the tale of four friends who travel to Houston to attend Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons.

The project was announced earlier this year in February, and now an official trailer has been released.

80 FOR BRADY | Official Trailer by Paramount Pictures on YouTube

The film is obviously focused on the four main characters, though it does feature appearances from Brady himself, along with Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, and Julian Edelman.

The release date of Feb. 3 does have some meaning in terms of Patriots history. It was on Feb. 3, 2002 that the Patriots won their first Super Bowl, with Brady under center. The Patriots then famously lost Super Bowl XLII on Feb. 3, 2008, spoiling what would have been a perfect season. But in a bookend to the dynasty of sorts, Brady and the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2019, against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

So regardless of whether or not the Patriots make an improbable playoff run this year, New England fans can at least know that they'll be able to see parts of the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history on the big screen come February.

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 9:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

