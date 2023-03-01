WATCH: Mount Washington snowboarder caught in avalanche

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. – Video showed the moment a skier and snowboarder got caught up in an avalanche on Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

R.J. Phipps, an avid hiker from Beverly, took the video during he and his wife's first trip to Tuckerman's Ravine.

Phipps said they were aware of the avalanche risk as they headed out on their journey, passing numerous back country skiers and snowboarders who were deciding whether to head up the mountain.

Once they made their way to the bowl of the ravine, Phipps and his wife noticed a skier and a snowboarder heading down the mountain. That's when the snow broke loose.

"As the snowboarder was being carried down during the avalanche, I could pick him up as he was coming down, I could see him every once in a while before it settled," Phipp said. "He was able to get himself out. I guess he was buried only to his waist. We weren't close enough to be able to see him in the debris. Moments later we see him pick himself up and skiing out."

Phipps said he is just glad no one was seriously hurt, and that he was just in the right place at the right time to capture the dramatic video.