WATCH: Mookie Betts returns to Fenway Park for first at-bat since trade from Red Sox

BOSTON -- At long last, Mookie Betts has returned to Fenway Park.

For the first time since the fall of 2019, Betts dug into the right-handed batter's box in Boston for a big league at-bat.

As expected, the Fenway faithful rose to the occasion to welcome back the former Red Sox star. Current Red Sox star Rafael Devers and manager Alex Cora couldn't help themselves from joining in on the applause, and Betts reciprocated the love by forming a heart with his hands while holding up his helmet.

"Now batting, number 50, Mookie Betts."



For the first time since September 30, 2019, @MookieBetts returns to Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/1QuDE0n3Lc — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2023

Betts admitted this week that he was nervous about his return, though teammate Kiké Hernandez -- who was also making his return to Fenway as a visitor on Friday, albeit with less fanfare -- assured Betts that he'd be showered in love upon returning to Fenway Park.

Betts ended up popping out in foul ground to lead off the game, and coincidentally, Alex Verdugo -- who was sent to Boston as part of the return package for Betts -- homered to lead off the bottom of the first. But it's that roaring ovation and the tip of the helmet to the fans that will be what's remembered about this particular moment in Red Sox history.