Watch Live: Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey gives 2024 State Of The Commonwealth address

Neal Riley

CBS Boston

BOSTON - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will deliver her first "State of the Commonwealth" address on Wednesday night.

You can watch her speech live at 7 p.m. on CBS News Boston in the video player above.

Healey is expected to tout passing tax cuts in her first year in office, making school lunches free for Massachusetts public school students and giving state residents over the age of 25 a free education at local community colleges. 

She will also talk about proposals to expand access to child care and universal preschool, and a $4 billion bill to build more homes and bring down housing costs.

Healey's address comes shortly after announcing budget cuts because tax revenues were lower than projected. The state is also dealing with an emergency shelter crisis amid a surge of migrants coming to Massachusetts.  

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

January 17, 2024

