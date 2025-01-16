Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey delivers State of the Commonwealth address

By Neal Riley

CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gov. Maura Healey is delivering her "State of the Commonwealth" address Thursday night to lay out her 2025 vision for Massachusetts.

You can watch the governor's speech streaming live on CBS News Boston or in the video player above starting at 7 p.m. 

Massachusetts governor's plan for 2025

Healey has kicked off the new year with a flurry of key policy announcements.

On Wednesday, she proposed changes to the right-to-shelter law in Massachusetts that has been in the spotlight since the state began to see an influx of migrant families seeking emergency housing. Among the reforms Healey is seeking is a requirement that all family members at shelters in Massachusetts show proof that they are in the country legally.

The day before, the governor released a 10-year, $8 billion transportation plan to shore up the MBTA's finances and repair bridges and roads across Massachusetts. Healey is proposing to use funds from the Massachusetts millionaire's tax revenue to pay for it, as opposed to implementing new taxes. 

Additionally, Healey has recently proposed eliminating broker fees for Massachusetts renters, and the administration has awarded $8 million in grants to expand early college programs to let high school students earn college credits for free. 

