WATCH LIVE at 11:30 AM: Patrice Bergeron news conference on retirement

BOSTON – Patrice Bergeron is holding a news conference Wednesday, a day after the Boston Bruins legend announced his retirement from the NHL.

The Bruins captain is expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. at TD Garden. You can watch the event live on CBS News Boston in the video player above.

Bergeron, who turned 38 years old on Monday, was drafted in the second round of the 2003 NHL draft and played in 1,294 regular-season games (third-most all time) and 170 playoff games (second-most all time).

Bergeron ranks third in Bruins history in games played, third in goals, fourth in assists and sixth in plus-minus in the regular season. In terms of postseason ranks, he's second in games played and is tied for second in playoff points.