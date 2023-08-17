Watch Live McCourty Twincast: New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers Preseason Game
FOXBORO - The Patriots' preseason is underway and WBZ.com is bringing you a second-screen option for watching this week's Patriots vs. Packers game.
Devin and Jason McCourty will be back for "The Twincast" as New England takes on Green Bay at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 19. This alternate version of the preseason games will be streamed on WBZ.com - on the home page and in the video player on this page. It will also be available on Patriots.com.
The twin ex-Patriots debuted their commentary in Week 1 of the preseason. The McCourty brothers put their own spin on the games, similar to their "Double Coverage" podcast.
