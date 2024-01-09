Watch Live: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gives 2024 "State Of The City" address

BOSTON - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will deliver her second State of the City address Tuesday night.

During her speech at the MGM Music Hall, the mayor is expected to address last year's goals of creating more affordable housing in Boston and dealing with the crisis at Mass and Cass. She will then lay out her vision for the city's future.

You can watch Wu's speech live on CBS News Boston in the video player above starting at 7:30 p.m.