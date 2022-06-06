Watch the Golden State Warriors butcher the names of Massachusetts cities and towns

Draymond Green: It's up to me to elevate physicality in NBA Finals

BOSTON -- If you're heading to the TD Garden to see an NBA Finals game this week, there's a good chance that the visiting team has no clue how to pronounce your hometown.

Prior to heading to Boston for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals, members of the Warriors agreed to embark on the challenging journey of pronouncing cities and towns in Massachusetts. The results were ... interesting.

Check out the video below, which includes Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Juan Toscano-Anderson and other Warriors trying their best to tackle our unique town names.

We're heading to Boston today so you know the guys had to try and get familiar with their new surroundings. pic.twitter.com/5mLLObtotv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 6, 2022

There was a surprising amount of success in there, but it still presented quite a challenge. In a series between the Warriors and Celtics that is rapidly becoming heated on the floor, Monday perhaps marked the ideal time to drop in a lighter moment like this one.