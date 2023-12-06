Watch CBS News
Could spicy wasabi boost your brain power?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - A condiment served with sushi could boost your brain power, according to new research.

Wasabi is that incredibly spicy green paste that is always served with sushi, and the main component is a biochemical that has both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Researchers in Japan randomized 72 healthy subjects between the ages of 60 and 80 to receive 100 mg of wasabi extract at bedtime or a placebo. After three months, the wasabi group exhibited significant boosts in both short-term and long-term memory. They now want to study whether the mustard can slow cognitive decline in dementia patients.

