Warning issued about popular baby stroller after 14-month-old dies

BOSTON -- A warning has been issued about a popular baby stroller after a 14-month-old died. The Sit N' Stand Double and Ultra strollers, model numbers beginning SS76 or SS66, by Baby Trend have an entrapment hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Baby Trend, the baby died when their neck got caught between the front canopy and armrest of the Baby Trend Sit n' Stand double stroller.

"The space in front of and behind the strollers' pivoting front canopy can entrap a child's head or neck if a non-occupant child climbs on the exterior of the stroller or when a child in the front seat of the stroller is not securely restrained in the seat using all five points of the harness," the CPSC explained.

There is at least one other report of another toddler being hurt.

The strollers have been sold nationwide since 2009 at Amazon, Walmart, Kohl's, and other retailers.

The CPSC said instructions on removing the detachable canopy are provided in the product manual.

For more information visit the CPSC's website.