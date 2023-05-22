Warner Brothers Discovery CEO met with boos at BU graduation as writers picket outside

BOSTON - The Boston University 150th Commencement was not without controversy, both inside and outside Nickerson Field.

"No contract! No speech!" students shouted during the ceremony. It's all because of its commencement speaker David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Brothers Discovery, who was met with a lot of boos.

The TV and film writers' strike led by the Writers Guild of America is impacting the industry. Many BU graduates, like Sydney Shore, were disappointed in BU's choice for their speaker at the 2023 graduation on Sunday. Both her father and brother are part of the Writers Guild.

"I've been conflicted about it for the past few weeks now, given the fact I want to support my family and the writers. But I accomplished something important to me and this is a celebration," Shore said.

Her father agreed. "I'm here because I am very proud of my daughter who graduates today, but I am disappointed in BU in their choice of speaker. It supposed to be a day of celebration and not a day of making a statement," David Shore said.

Zaslav is a graduate of BU's law school and was presented an honorary degree. During his speech, Zaslav was interrupted several times by students. "If you want to be successful you have to get along with everyone. That includes difficult people," Zaslav said, which was met with heckles from the crowd.

BU said students have a right to peaceful protest but were obviously displeased in the way some students conducted themselves. While many students were respectful, some students turned their backs during his address and held up signs.

"Writers need to be treated fairly. We have the right to proper compensation," David Shore said.

Zaslav managed to make it through his entire address despite the heckling. Meanwhile, members of the Writers Guild say they will continue to strike until they get the contract they deserve.