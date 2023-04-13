Wareham town clerk resigns over lack of staffing

WAREHAM- With recent state voting reforms and unfunded mandates, a Wareham town clerk says she's worried about keeping our elections fair and accurate, so she doesn't want any part of it anymore.

Wareham Town Clerk Michele Bissonnette says preparing and processing thousands of mail-in ballots is very difficult with just a staff of three people.

"It's a little bit frustrating, and I've decided instead of being that person that's a little bit sour, I'm just going to leave now. And leave at a high point," said Bissonnette.

She blames the VOTES Act, which passed last June for costing the town more time and money than it can spend.

The clerk says she doesn't have enough staff to effectively execute the new law, which permanently offers mail-in voting and expands early voting.

Even though the law is aimed at making voting easier, the process hasn't been easy for some small towns.

"I've always loved this job as town clerk, and lately, because of the changes and with the unfunded mandates they're making, I don't enjoy this job anymore, and when your elevator reaches your top floor, get off," said Bissonnette.

Wareham Town Clerk Michele Bissonnette will leave her position in June. WBZ News

For example, 18,000 people are registered to vote in Wareham. Seventy-three percent turned out to vote in the last presidential election, but only three people in the town clerk's office counted the votes.

"Lot of steps; it's crazy," said Bissonnette. "There's a lot involved in it, and people think it's just the ballots, but it's not. It's preparing the machines; it's getting the poll pads ready; it's making sure that you have enough people."

In town, voters are still split on the new mail-in system.

"I'm not for the state or the city or the towns just arbitrarily mailing out ballots to people that may or may not even exist anymore," said voter Fred De Simone.

"I think it's fantastic," said voter Chuck Callan. "I think the important thing is people get out and vote, and no matter how they vote, it's important."

Clerks say if the state wants to keep mail-in voting, it needs to send more help and resources.

"I just don't believe in the system, the way it is," said Bissonette.

She reminds voters to be kind when they head to the ballot box. "Just be civil, this is an American freedom and an American right and an American privilege, just treat it as such," said Bissonnette.

The Wareham Select Board has had discussions about opting out of mail-in voting for May's town election.

The town clerk will be retiring in June. Officials are still looking for her replacement.