Bomb threat forces local bowling alley to close

TEWKSBURY - Tewksbury Police investigated a bomb threat at a local bowling alley Saturday night.

Police were called to Wamesit Lanes on Main Street at 8:16 p.m. after customers said they received AirDropped photos from an unknown person who said they had a bomb and were going to shoot up the building.

The building was evacuated and the bowling alley was closed for the rest of the night so the building could be swept.

The threat is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Tewksbury Police Department. 

