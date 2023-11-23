Watch CBS News
Local News

Waltham fire leaves residents without home on Thanksgiving

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Three-alarm fire tears through Waltham building
Three-alarm fire tears through Waltham building 00:38

WALTHAM - A three-alarm fire left several Waltham residents without a home on Thanksgiving.

Neighbors said they heard an explosion and then saw flames at a Moody Street home. 

One man, who lives in the home, said the fire spread quickly. "By the time I was outside, the whole porch and everything had caught fire, and the moment I stepped out, it was, like, really bad and my friend started pouring some water, but it wasn't ... it didn't matter." said Rohit Yalavatti. He ran out of the house with just a backpack.

The Salvation Army was on site. The organization said it helped about 85 first responders and 20 displaced residents at the scene.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 11:29 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.