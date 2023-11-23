Waltham fire leaves residents without home on Thanksgiving

WALTHAM - A three-alarm fire left several Waltham residents without a home on Thanksgiving.

Neighbors said they heard an explosion and then saw flames at a Moody Street home.

One man, who lives in the home, said the fire spread quickly. "By the time I was outside, the whole porch and everything had caught fire, and the moment I stepped out, it was, like, really bad and my friend started pouring some water, but it wasn't ... it didn't matter." said Rohit Yalavatti. He ran out of the house with just a backpack.

The Salvation Army was on site. The organization said it helped about 85 first responders and 20 displaced residents at the scene.