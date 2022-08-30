Waltham students return to school as district hopes to fill staff shortages

Waltham students return to classrooms as district still hopes to fill staffing shortages

Waltham students return to classrooms as district still hopes to fill staffing shortages

Waltham students return to classrooms as district still hopes to fill staffing shortages

WALTHAM -- Students, teachers, and staff are returning back to the classroom this week across the state. Waltham welcomed back first through 12th graders on Tuesday.

For many teachers and students, this first day of school is feeling a bit more normal than the past two years.

Cars and buses lined up to drop some 1,800 students off at Waltham High School.

"We're just excited to be back. I know last year was a tough year but I think everyone's ready to turn the page, move forward and so far so good. The vibe's been really good in the school today," said Interim Principal Darrell Braggs.

Like many other districts in Massachusetts, Waltham started the school year while facing a staffing shortage.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Reagan wanted to address the problem head-on and wrote in a welcome back letter to families that even after a robust hiring season, schools are opening with some positions unfilled.

"We're addressing it as fast as possible but there's a shortage right now and I know we're not the only district dealing with it but we're getting through it. Hopefully, we can address it over the next couple weeks," Braggs explained.

In the meantime, substitute teachers are stepping up to help.

"We had a lot of substitutes come back, I think now that COVID's not over but it's a different place than it was, so more people are willing to come back. So I've been happy with the number of substitutes that are signing up to come back to school," said Braggs.

Students in Haverhill, Plymouth, and Revere also returned to class on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, and Somerville will start school.

