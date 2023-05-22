Watch CBS News
No arrests made after deadly Waltham shooting

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

WALTHAM – Police are asking for the public's help after a fatal shooting in Waltham early Monday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Lyman Street near Faneuil Road.

Police found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Lahey Hospital but did not survive.

The man's name has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham Police or the Middlesex District Attorney's office.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 12:20 PM

