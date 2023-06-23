Waltham looks to crack down on rat problem

WALTHAM - The city of Waltham is looking to crack down on their rat problems. Several councilors have put forth proposals to solve the issue. Currently, all residents need to have a water sealed trash bin with a tight lid. Any loose trash can be a $50 to $100 fine.

"It's not something in my mind that has been well enforced," said City Councilor Jonathan Paz. "It is clear that there is a real effort in the city council to address this issue head on, but it seems we are targeting Band-Aid solutions."

Paz believes the city should move toward universal trash bins for all residents. This is common practice in other cities and towns. The downside is it may limit the amount of trash neighbors can put out.

"Not only is this beneficial in terms of insuring rats don't have endless supplies of food, but it allows us access to state grants and state funds," tells Paz.

The city attempted to curb some of the issues by blocking residents from putting mattresses out for pickup.

"People are still doing it," said Jessica Alexis, owner of J. Lex Salon and Brow Spa on Moody Street. "They have made homes in some of these items. They have been sitting inside for three months."

Alexis has a massive rat that patrols the parking lot behind her business at night. She and her employees have named it Godzilla. They captured him on camera, and from a distance he looks larger than the wheels of the dumpster.

"He pretty much owns the parking lot. This is his house we are just part of it," laughs Alexis. "Clearly along that way he is getting some type of food source. He is well fed. Restaurant owners should be paying, or at least taking the proper measures behind their businesses."

Alexis has seen an uptick in rat issues ever since Waltham began seeing new condos.

"Anyone who does construction should be required to set up traps," believes Alexis.

Paz suggests the city push for electric rat boxes, similar to those seen in Somerville. The traps kill rats without the need for poison. Rodenticide has been known to kill birds and pets that ingest a poisoned rat.

"It has hurt our hawks, our owls, all the apex predators that eat rats, including people's cats," said Paz, adding that the electric boxes may cost $100,000. "It's a small price to pay for a long-term issue. I think we need some comprehensive long-term solutions."

Fellow Councilor Colleen Bradley-MacArthur has a proposal out that would see the city pay for composting bins for all residents. This would limit the amount of food waste in the trash bins, while helping the environment.