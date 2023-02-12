Watch CBS News
Waltham Navy pilot will be part of first all-female flyover at Super Bowl

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

WALTHAM - Despite the Patriots not making it to this year's Super Bowl, New England will still be represented on the national stage.

Lt. Jacqueline Drew is a Navy pilot from Waltham. The 32-year-old is a graduate of the Naval Academy and has been flying jets in the military for the past decade.

"Did I ever think I would be a part of this? No," said Drew on Saturday.

The historic, all-female flyover for Sunday's national anthem at Super Bowl LVII is part of a tribute to 50 years of women in naval aviation. CBS Boston

 

Lt. Drew is part of a historic all-female flyover during Sunday's national anthem at Super Bowl LVII. It's part of a tribute to 50 years of women in naval aviation.

"I think if you told my 10-year-old self that I would be doing this, I would tell you, 'Okay, sure,'" she said. "We have done all the pre-flight planning; we have done a lot of rehearsals for it. We brief very, very thoroughly. Once you get in there, it is business as usual. I am sure it will hit everyone once everyone is wheels on deck after the flyover."

Lt. Jacqueline Drew is a Navy pilot from Waltham. She will be part of the Navy's flyover of Super Bowl LVII CBS Boston

 
Lt. Drew said the historical significance of the moment was not lost on her. "It's a great opportunity for someone to take a look at their TV and think to themselves, 'That is an opportunity I didn't know existed and now maybe I could see myself in their shoes.'" 

Brandon Truitt joined WBZ-TV in January 2022 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island. Before WPRI, Truitt worked at WNCT in Greenville, North Carolina, where he began his career in broadcast journalism.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 11:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

