Electric surges across Waltham causing power outages, smoke in local buildings

WALTHAM -- The city of Waltham is experiencing electrical surges across the area Saturday that are causing outages at homes and smoke in local buildings.

"There are electrical surges throughout the City of Waltham that are causing transformer fires, light signals to fail, and smoke in buildings," Waltham Police wrote Saturday afternoon.

As of 6 p.m., there are over 500 residents without power.

The cause of the surges is still unknown at this point. Residents are asked to call Waltham Police and Fire Dispatch to report any issues.