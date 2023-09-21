Walter Hendrick charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 12-year-old brother in Mattapan

BOSTON - A Roxbury man is now charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his younger brother in Mattapan.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Walter Hendrick owned the gun that killed 12-year-old Savion Ellis inside a home on Fessenden Street on July 13.

Walter Hendrick Boston Police

Hendrick is charged with manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and witness intimidation.

Hendrick was previously charged with improper storage of a firearm after the shooting. He pleaded not guilty.

Sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team Savion was shot in the torso and a single shell casing was found at the scene. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.