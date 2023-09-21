Watch CBS News
Walter Hendrick charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 12-year-old brother in Mattapan

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - A Roxbury man is now charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his younger brother in Mattapan. 

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Walter Hendrick owned the gun that killed 12-year-old Savion Ellis inside a home on Fessenden Street on July 13. 

Walter Hendrick Boston Police

Hendrick is charged with manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and witness intimidation.

Hendrick was previously charged with improper storage of a firearm after the shooting. He pleaded not guilty.

Sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team Savion was shot in the torso and a single shell casing was found at the scene. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.  

First published on September 20, 2023 / 8:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

