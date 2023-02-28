Walpole senior singing group performing for first time since pandemic seeks piano player

WALPOLE - The Senior Moments have been a singing source of joy since back in 2008. Based at the Walpole Council on Aging, they range from mid-60s to 99 years old - all sharing a love for song.

"I've met a lot of nice of people. It keeps us going, you know what I mean?" said original member Louise Stapleton.

"The combination of getting together and trying to blend the voices," said Donald Conradi, of his fondness for the group.

The Senior Moments have been longing to use those voices. First, they lost their piano player, and then came COVID. It's finally safe to sing again, but they still need someone to play.

"This is the first time we got together. I can't carry a tune, but I love singing!" Louise said happily.

And they love sharing their singing too - in years past, performing at nursing homes, local schools, and community events.

The Senior Moments singing group in Walpole CBS Boston

"I just find it rewarding. Self-satisfaction to go to nursing homes and rehabs. I find I'm giving back to the community," said Geraldine Russo, who organized a lot of their events in the past.

"We have a couple of great numbers for Saint Patrick's Day which we haven't performed. One of them was my solo which has gotten to me!" said member James Langmead, laughing.

They're looking for a musical volunteer to bring back the sunshine to Wednesday afternoons. A piano player to lead the way, and new members to share talents and a sense of togetherness.

"We're always open for more singers. It's not strictly for Walpole; they can come from Sharon, Foxboro, anyplace. If they like to sing -at home, or in the shower, I don't care - Join our group! Senior Moments would love to have you!" Russo added, warmly.

The Senior Moments would like to return to their Wednesday afternoon rehearsals from 2-3:30pm. If you or someone you know would like to become their pianist or join to sing along you can call Geraldine Russo at 508-668-0943, or email her at GerriR357@aol.com.