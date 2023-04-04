'It's fun every day,' Walpole middle school students produce their own daily newscast

WALPOLE - One way to break into the broadcast news business is to get involved at an early age. There's a middle school in Walpole that's breaking and delivering their own news every day.

The information is from students for students and they're getting it all done all before class.

At Eleanor N. Johnson Middle School, for their morning school announcements, students prepare a newscast. They pull up a green screen, sit down and give their fellow classmates the headlines of the day with the JMS Morning News.

"They know that it's important to get it out and get it out right. We do many takes if needed," digital learning coach B.J. Burke told WBZ-TV.

Not only do they do it right, but they do it fast. The students get a chance to try their hands at all parts of the newscast.

"It's fun every day because I don't know what I'm going to do when I come in every day. It's different," said eighth grader Sean Larkin.

They relay what's going on in the school community, some upcoming events and the all-important what's for lunch. They get it all done and ready for homeroom by 7:45 a.m.

"It's actually really cool getting to do this. We do a lot of different segments as well," said eighth grader Meghan Donnelly.

"They put themselves out there in front of 400 other kids and they make mistakes but it's just amazing," Burke said.