Person found dead during Newton house fire

NEWTON – One person was found dead Sunday morning during a house fire in Newton.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Walnut Street.

An off-duty Boston firefighter who was driving in the area called 911 to report the fire.

Firefighters were on scene within minutes and found heavy flames coming from the first floor.

A man was found reported missing inside the 2-family home. He was found a short time later but did not survive.

No other injuries were reported.

Newton Fire Chief Greg Gentile said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.