Person found dead during Newton house fire

NEWTON  – One person was found dead Sunday morning during a house fire in Newton.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Walnut Street.

An off-duty Boston firefighter who was driving in the area called 911 to report the fire.

Firefighters were on scene within minutes and found heavy flames coming from the first floor.

A man was found reported missing inside the 2-family home. He was found a short time later but did not survive.

No other injuries were reported.

Newton Fire Chief Greg Gentile said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 2:26 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

