Walking while texting can be dangerous, researchers find

BOSTON - Walking may not be so healthy if you text while doing it.

Researchers at the University of New South Wales in Australia had 50 college students navigate a slippery tiled walkway. They found that those who texted while walking were more likely to fall. And even if they didn't slip, their texting accuracy was worse while walking than while sitting.

The scientists said putting up warning signs probably won't work for young people who take risks and will continue to text even if they know it's hazardous. But, they said, perhaps phones should have a screen lock mechanism that engages when it senses the user is walking.