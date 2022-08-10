Short walk after eating can reduce diabetes risk, researchers say

BOSTON - A quick walk after eating can reduce your chances of developing diabetes.

When you eat, you get a spike in blood sugar followed by a rise in insulin levels to control that blood sugar. In excess, this can eventually lead to diabetes.

Researchers in Ireland found that light walking for as little as two to five minutes before you get a spike in blood sugar, usually 60 to 90 minutes after eating, can reduce both blood sugar and insulin levels compared to prolonged sitting after eating.

They say walking engages your muscles, which helps use up some of the excess glucose in the bloodstream.