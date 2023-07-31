'Real relationships for us,' Walden Local Meat connecting farms directly to homes

BOSTON - Walden Local Meat works with local farms to distribute beef, pork, chicken and more directly to their customers.

Whatever you are looking for, they have and it's all fresh.

"We do beef, lamb, pork, poultry, seafood, eggs and some other add on options like dairy. So there's tons of options," senior supply and quality specialist Cole Trager told WBZ-TV.

Walden Local is for people who are looking to eat locally sourced 100 percent grass-fed beef and other pasteurized meats. They start out by working closely with small farmers.

"One of cool things about my job is I get to visit all the farms in the program regularly and that's really one of the big things that sets us apart is that we have that on-farm presence. These are real relationships for us. It's not just a purchasing agreement," said Trager.

From there, the meat lands at the butcher shop and the butcher just improves on the cut of beef that lands on the table.

"The farmer has already kind of done a lot of the good stuff to it and the goodness is there. It's kind of our job as butchers to keep that goodness and that high quality product as high as we have received it," said Walden Local butcher Jason Savard.

After that, they deliver your order to your doorstep.

"I think we live in a world where home delivery is pretty appealing especially with the pandemic. It makes a lot of sense and there's definitely a market there," Trager said.

Everything gets used, stays local and maybe a new cut becomes your new go to.

"It's really fun and rewarding to get somebody introduced to a new cut or a new cooking style and then to have that new cut become their new favorite and the new thing that they're telling all their friends about," Savard told WBZ.

For more information, visit their website.