Massachusetts Little League pitcher throws perfect game, striking out 16 of 18 batters

WAKEFIELD - A Wakefield Little League pitcher is being congratulated after he threw a perfect game Wednesday night.

Tyler Fabiano, 12, struck out 16 of 18 batters for the Wakefield Cardinals in their 1-0 win over the Royals.

"I'd like to thank my catcher and I did my thing and I pitched the ball and I threw it," said Tyler.

"He was just up there like Cool Hand Luke," said the Cardinals' assistant coach Mike Viselli. "Not a care in the world, just throwing them right down the pipe, strike, strike, strike, strike."

Tyler's parents said their son works hard and they're very proud of him. As for his team, they said they can't for his next game next week.