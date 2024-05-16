Watch CBS News
Massachusetts Little League pitcher throws perfect game, striking out 16 of 18 batters

By Victoria D

/ CBS Boston

12-year-old Wakefield Little League pitcher throws perfect game
12-year-old Wakefield Little League pitcher throws perfect game 00:50

WAKEFIELD - A Wakefield Little League pitcher is being congratulated after he threw a perfect game Wednesday night.

Tyler Fabiano, 12, struck out 16 of 18 batters for the Wakefield Cardinals in their 1-0 win over the Royals.

"I'd like to thank my catcher and I did my thing and I pitched the ball and I threw it," said Tyler.

"He was just up there like Cool Hand Luke," said the Cardinals' assistant coach Mike Viselli. "Not a care in the world, just throwing them right down the pipe, strike, strike, strike, strike."

Tyler's parents said their son works hard and they're very proud of him. As for his team, they said they can't for his next game next week.

Victoria D

Victoria D. is a digital producer at CBS Boston starting in early 2023. She's worked in journalism in both the New York and Boston markets for more than 10 years.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 11:48 PM EDT

