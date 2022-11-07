Galvin expects low voter turnout in Massachusetts for Election Day Tuesday

BOSTON - Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin is predicting a low voter turnout for Election Day Tuesday.

He believes turnout will be lower than the last mid-term election in 2018.

"There's seems to be almost an anti-climactic attitude with this election," Galvin told reporters Monday.

"Everyone is aware of the national implications and if we need a reminder, our friends in New Hampshire have generously spent so much money here to remind us and give us a sample of what it has been like in a controversial race that it might be an incentive for people to come out. I sincerely hope that they do and we hope for a very good turnout tomorrow."

Galvin is predicting more than 2 million people will vote in person Tuesday. Around 1 million have already voted early. Polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m.

