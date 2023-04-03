Volunteers from local dog rescue, Last Hope K-9, send support to displaced Arkansas animals

BOSTON — Volunteers from a local dog rescue are providing support to families and animals in Arkansas who were displaced by tornadoes that tore through the state over the weekend.

Last Hope K-9, a dog rescue based in Massachusetts, has helped save dogs in Arkansas for quite some time with most of their dogs being rescued from the state. But when volunteers watched as tornadoes ripped through the state and others in the south and midwest, they were stunned.

"It's a natural disaster and I'm across the country," said Alexa Collins with Last Hope K9. "There didn't feel like in that moment there was anything we could do."

Within hours volunteers with her organization were doing something, sending funds and support to help the displaced animals.

"These are friends and family to us," said Lauren Fopiano with Last Hope K9. "These people have become part of an extended family."

Those funds for an already planned service trip at the end of the month are now being dispersed immediately.

"Animals to a lot of people are family members," said Amber Zajac with Last Hope K9 Arkansas. "Some areas that were so hard hit that people were evacuated and they haven't been allowed in until today to search for their animals."

It's been a scramble as shelters are preparing for an influx of animals, gathering crates, blankets, food, and bowls. Families will also need immediate help.

"All of those things that people are going to be looking for as they're suddenly finding themselves without home and without resources they're accustomed to having," said Alexa Collins.

The human toll of the tornadoes is devastating, with at least 26 lives claimed by the storms and so much of the landscape is now unrecognizable.

With people's lives in pieces, volunteers know frightened animals will soon be emerging, but they say they'll be helping make sure that all family members are helped and accounted for.