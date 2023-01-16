Watch CBS News
Volunteers in Framingham honor MLK Jr. with day of charitable work

Volunteers in Framingham honor MLK Jr. with day of charitable work
FRAMINGHAM -- Folks came together in Framingham on Sunday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and teach the value of charitable work. 

The Project 351 service day was all about preparing meals, building desks, and writing messages of hope.

"Like Dr. King says everybody can be great because everyone can participate in service. And so we are fans of what we call building muscles of service," said Volunteer Ventures Founder Barry Glass.   

The day was held by the Jewish Learning Opportunities for Teens (JLOFT) at Temple Beth Am.

Through song and service, teens were learning the value of giving back.

"Dr. King was someone who brought a lot of peace and equality to this world and it feels really nice that we are able to be young kids who can continue his legacy," said Caleb Rubenstein.

Nearly 100 pans of lasagna and more than 150 loaves of banana bread were made and shipped to food pantries and shelters throughout the Metrowest. 

"I am hoping that beyond the good things we do today that it sends a signal that the Jewish community is here to do good," said Shoni Aronovich of JLOFT. 

Walter Cooper is with What The World Needs Now Interfaith Coalition Singers. They sing together knowing it will take the interfaith community to fulfill King's legacy.

"His legacy is a legacy of peace and leadership but I think what he really did is he showed us what is possible," said Cooper. "We all have a little light so maybe individually we can't do much but if we put those lights together, we can dispel darkness."

January 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

