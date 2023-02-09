Watch CBS News
Health

Vitamin D supplements may reduce risk of type 2 diabetes, researchers say

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Vitamin D supplements may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes in some people.

Researchers at Tufts Medical Center reviewed three previous studies and found that among adults with prediabetes, or slightly elevated blood sugar, those taking vitamin D supplements reduced their risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes by 15-percent. 

It is still not clear what dose or formulation of vitamin D provides the most benefit which needs to be studied. 

And if you wonder whether you should be taking vitamin D supplements, consult your primary care provider.

