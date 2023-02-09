Vitamin D supplements may reduce risk of type 2 diabetes, researchers say
BOSTON - Vitamin D supplements may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes in some people.
Researchers at Tufts Medical Center reviewed three previous studies and found that among adults with prediabetes, or slightly elevated blood sugar, those taking vitamin D supplements reduced their risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes by 15-percent.
It is still not clear what dose or formulation of vitamin D provides the most benefit which needs to be studied.
And if you wonder whether you should be taking vitamin D supplements, consult your primary care provider.
