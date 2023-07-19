Watch CBS News
Vitamin D supplements could help reduce inflammation and chronic disease

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Baltimore

BOSTON - Could vitamin D supplements help reduce inflammation that is associated with common medical problems?

Chronic inflammation in the body has been linked to a variety of medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. 

A new study out of Ireland has found that older adults with vitamin D deficiency had higher levels of a marker of inflammation in the blood compared to those with normal vitamin D levels.

The research suggests that vitamin D supplements in people with vitamin D deficiency could help reduce the risk of chronic disease.

