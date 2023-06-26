Virtual reality experience at Natick Mall eliminates goggles for interactive gaming

NATICK - There's a new virtual reality experience in Massachusetts and you won't need goggles for it.

At Immersive Gamebox in the Natick Mall the goggles are replaced with visors.

"I think with a lot of VR experiences, one of the most common complaints is being trapped inside those goggles, not being able to share that experience with other people because what you are seeing in those, is not necessarily what other people are seeing," general manager Robert Mendez told WBZ-TV.

The visors track your movement around the room you're in.

"The visors are tracked by four different motion tracking cameras around the game box. So they are picking up the light that is being bounced off these constellations," Mendez said. "One of the other cool components to the game box is the touch. So, each wall has a touch component to it."

The huge plus is that you can share this gaming experience with up to six people.

"We are all about the shared experience of playing our games. If someone scores a point in let's say Squid Game, we want the whole box to feel it." Mendez said.

And with games like Paw Patrol it's perfect for the little ones as well.

"We have a wide variety of games. We encourage players from (age) 3 all the way up through, I mean I've had people in their 70s come by and play Alien Aptitude Test and they just have an amazing time," Mendez said.

It looks a lot harder than it is, but when you're done with your session you can pose for your end of the round selfie Gif.

For more information visit their website.