"I am over the moon": Video of teen being accepted into Harvard University goes viral

CAMBRIDGE -- Matthew Myslenski still can barely contain his emotions. A now-viral home video shows Matthew and his twin sister shouting for joy after he was accepted to Harvard University.

"I am over the moon. It's been my dream to go to this school since I was young," Myslenski said.

The video shows him realizing he's just been accepted into Harvard University with his twin sister Magdalena by his side. It has been viewed by more than 3 million people online.

At first, he thought maybe it would get a thousand likes. "It shocks me how many people have seen my reaction," he said.

What makes his journey extra special is that Matthew has cerebral palsy, a physical disability that affects movement and muscle tone.

Myslenski said he was inspired to attend Harvard because of his doctors who have been taking care of him for years at Boston Children's Hospital.

"My two doctors are amazing people. And when I found out they were associated with Harvard University I always looked up to that," he said.

Matthew and Magda Myslenski celebrate his Harvard acceptance Myslenski family

The Woodstock Academy senior in Connecticut found out about his acceptance right before Christmas when they logged onto their computer at home.

"I saw the confetti pop up on the laptop and I was like 'oh, my gosh this is really happening,"' Magdalena Mysleski said.

"I am so proud of him. And I've been with him for 17 years now and watching every step and everything he has done. It's so well deserved," she added.

Matthew said when he arrives at Harvard in the fall he plans to major in biology, follow in his parent's footsteps and one day begin a career in medicine.

"I am not entirely sure what medical field I want to go into yet but I definitely want to be a doctor," Matthew said.

His message to people who have challenges is to keep overcoming them.

"Sometimes it takes me five times longer than someone else to accomplish a task, but I still burst through and overcome it."