Vineyard Wind providing power to New England for first time

Vineyard Wind providing power to New England grid for first time

Vineyard Wind providing power to New England grid for first time

Vineyard Wind providing power to New England grid for first time

BOSTON - For the first time, a wind turbine off Martha's Vineyard is providing power to New England.

Vineyard Wind was first approved in May 2021. It's the first large-scale offshore wind project in the U.S. and is located about 12 nautical miles south of Martha's Vineyard.

The company originally planned the power delivery in October of 2023. Just before midnight Wednesday, a turbine made its first energy delivery to the power grid.

In a 2021 interview with WBZ, Vineyard Wind CEO Lars Pedersen called the region, "the Saudi Arabia of offshore wind" because of the extremely consistent nature of the wind.

The first delivery was enough instantaneous energy to provide electricity to 4,000 New England homes and it's just the beginning.

By the end of this year, Vineyard Wind hopes to have all 62 turbines up and generating power. That could deliver 800 megawatts of renewable energy to the grid, enough to power about 400,000 homes.