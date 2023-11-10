Vince Wilfork details what's missing from 2-7 Patriots, vows they'll get back on track

FOXBORO -- With the Patriots taking the international stage this weekend in Germany, many former greats of the franchise are making the tip overseas to watch the team take on the Indianapolis Colts. Like fans, those former greats are well aware that something is missing from this year's team, which sits at a disappointing 2-7 as we hit Week 10 of the NFL season.

What exactly is that? Vince Wilfork has a good idea.

A two-time Super Bowl champ during his nine-year career with the Patriots, Wilfork says it's obvious from both a talent and a mindset standpoint. The lack of playmaking on the roster, and the lack of accountability in the locker room, have the team in the undesirable position they're currently in.

"I know what the 'Patriots Way' stands for and the type of product we want to put on the field, and I know what it takes. We have the players, but we don't have enough. We don't have enough players making plays. That's the problem," Wilfork told WBZ-TV's Steve Burton in Frankfurt, Germany.

"Everybody wants this magic wand, but it's not that. Each individual has to take it amongst themselves to take care of their responsibilities, and be the best they can, and hold each other accountable. That's what football is about, holding each other accountable. But you have to be able to play together," added Wilfork.

While Bill Belichick is catching a lot of heat for the team's downfall, and rightfully so, Wilfork doesn't think all the blame should land on the head coach.

"You have the greatest coach to ever coach, simple as that no matter how you slice it. All good things come to an end and I get that, but I don't want to hear that he can't coach no more. He'll go somewhere else and coach," said Wilfork. "But it all works together.

"It looks like there is just a lot of mix-ups. Just stuff that this organization was build on is missing. The camaraderie is missing," he noted. "The commitment is missing. That is the missing piece. Hopefully they understand that and understand that they have to be held accountable."

Wilfork is a realist and understands that it's probably much too late for the Patriots to turn things around this year. But he promises that it will come in the near future.

"Guys, stick with it. Everything will be OK. Trust. The Patriots will be back," he said. "It might be too late this year, but it's too good of a program and organization not to get back on track. We know what it takes, so stick with it."

Wilfork has been retired since 2016 and is loving life away from football. He's dropped below 300 lbs and is feeling great, and says he doesn't miss the game at all.

"I miss my teammates, the camaraderie, the coaches, the fans. But the game, no. It was over 20 years, counting high school and college. That's a long time," he told Burton. "I don't miss it, but I miss the camaraderie. The only time I get goosebumps is when I hear the national anthem. That takes me back to moments and puts perspective on everything.

"But the game itself, nah," he said.