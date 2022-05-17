Vince Wilfork voted into Patriots Hall Of Fame

BOSTON -- Vince Wilfork is getting a red jacket this summer. The former New England defensive lineman was announced as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Fans voted Wilfork into the Hall in his first year of eligibility, making him the sixth player to achieve that accomplishment, joining Drew Bledsoe (2011), Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014) and Kevin Faulk (2016). He beat out finalists Mike Vrabel and Logan Mankins to earn his spot in the Hall.

The Patriots drafted Wilfork with the 21st overall pick out of Miami in 2004. He played 11 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Patriots and served as an anchor to some of the NFL's best defenses. Wilfork helped New England win Super Bowl titles in 2004 and 2014.

"It's my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection," said Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history. His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I look forward to presenting him his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket."

The date and time for the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.