Vigil held to remember boy found dead after disappearing on Castle Island
SOUTH BOSTON - A vigil was held on Castle Island Sunday evening to remember 4-year-old Mohamed Fofana.
Mohamed disappeared last Sunday while playing on the island's playground with his sister and grandfather. His body was found on the shore of Spectacle Island the next day, about a mile across the water.
People at the vigil lit candles and said prayers in a tribute the boy.
Mohamed's mother also spoke, saying she's grateful for everyone's kindness since her son's death.
