Watch CBS News
Local News

Vigil held to remember boy found dead after disappearing on Castle Island

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

SOUTH BOSTON - A vigil was held on Castle Island Sunday evening to remember 4-year-old Mohamed Fofana.

Mohamed disappeared last Sunday while playing on the island's playground with his sister and grandfather. His body was found on the shore of Spectacle Island the next day, about a mile across the water.

missing1.jpg
Mohamed Fofana Family photo / CBS Boston

People at the vigil lit candles and said prayers in a tribute the boy.

Mohamed's mother also spoke, saying she's grateful for everyone's kindness since her son's death.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 10:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.