Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial now open in Bedford

BEDFORD - The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC, is now in Bedford.

It arrived at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital on Springs Road Wednesday and officially opened to the public early Thursday morning.

The wall bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

Organizers say this is an opportunity to honor and remember those who served our country and to teach people about the war.

The exhibit, which is 375 feet long and seven-a-and-a-half feet high, will be open 24 hours a day. It's free to visit.

This is really incredible… a 3/4 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is now at the @VABedfordHCS. It officially opened to visitors at midnight and is open 24 hours a day through Sunday at 2 p.m. @wbz pic.twitter.com/RCylzG51cC — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) September 22, 2022

It will close Sunday, September 25 at 2 p.m.

The wall will then be moved to Potter Field on Pelham Street in Methuen from September 29th through October 2nd.

