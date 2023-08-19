Video from car shows tornado cross Route 295 in Rhode Island

JOHNSTON, R.I. - Car video captured the moment an EF-2 tornado blew across Route 295 in Rhode Island on Friday, the most powerful tornado to hit the state since 1986.

Ashley Giorgio's mother, Dailyn was heading south when the twister ripped across the highway. The tornado actually picked up her car, tossing it around.

"She got picked up and they said 200 plus feet, it tossed her around," said Giorgio. "I was just hoping she was alive."

Randy Williams, who filmed the video, said he saw Dailyn's car get picked up and then the tornado crossed the highway and picked his car up about a foot.

"All of a sudden I see a ton of flying debris and I actually saw this very clear whirlwind," said Williams. "Pure adrenaline, when it started to move my car I was like, here we go."

Williams' car has a broken window, while Dailyn's was seriously damaged. No one was seriously hurt.