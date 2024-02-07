Video shows explosion at Boston gas station after crash

BOSTON - An SUV crashed into pumps at ALFA Auto Fuel in Roslindale Tuesday night, causing an explosion and sending customers scrambling for safety.

"I've been here 43 years since 1981, but I've never seen anything like this in my life," said Gloria Nantas, owner of the gas station.

Her eldest son Arthur ran towards the danger, using a fire extinguisher to control the flames before the fire suppression system turned the whole parking lot white.

"He was shaking," Nantas said. "I'm glad he did it so quickly."

The white SUV also crashed into two parked vehicles. The chaos was all caught on surveillance camera.

Gas pumps at ALFA Auto Fuel burst into flames after a car crashed into them ALFA Auto Fuel

The Boston Police Department says the driver thought the car was in park when she stepped on the accelerator.

The crash is having major consequences. "I saw my car, I was devastated, I started crying," says Maureen Roman whose silver Toyota was just fixed a day before. It is now totaled. "I'm not crying for my car. I'm crying because I need a car."

Nantas says it's a lucky thing nobody was hurt.

"Good thing there was no customer here pumping gas on either side, otherwise we would have had somebody dead last night," said Nantas.

Nantas is hoping to reopen the three working pumps by Friday morning. The damage could cost them upwards of $100,000.