Video shows masked man lurking in Belmont backyards

BELMONT - Belmont Police are searching for surveillance footage of a masked man spotted lurking in people's backyards.

It's happening at night in the area of Trowbridge Street and Watson Road. Numerous neighbors have caught him on camera.

In one video, you can see him creeping into someone's backyard. Police say he is trying to avoid motion sensing lights; however, he triggers the lights in the video. Once the lights come on, so does the color in the camera. He is wearing a black mask, purple hat, black pants, and a gray shirt.

Masked man caught on surveillance video in Belmont backyard CBS Boston

Another neighbor did not want to speak with us on camera, but they did show WBZ their surveillance footage. You can see him darting in front of their property on Watson Road. His presence has homeowners on the lookout.

"I have had people go through the yard, but I have never had anyone come, and try to get in," said Betsy Spuria who lives in the area. "Well, I would be a little nervous now. The people next door, they share the lights with me, and their lights go on."

While Belmont Police have received some surveillance footage, they are asking the public for more. If you live in the neighborhood of Trowbridge Street and Watson Road, please check your cameras. You may have caught a glimpse of him.