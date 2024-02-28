Video shows man struck by hit & run driver in Quincy crosswalk

QUINCY - Video released by Quincy police shows the moment a man was hit by an SUV in a crosswalk. The SUV then swerves and drives away.

It happened on the Southern Artery at about 6 p.m. Tuesday night. The victim suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

"I wish whoever it was, has enough sense and common decency to give themselves up," said Margie Roberts, president of the Tenants Council.

Police are now seeking the public's help identifying the SUV. It is believed to have damage to the passenger side bumper, hood and windshield.

Quincy police released video of a car allegedly involved in a hit and run crash in Quincy Quincy Police

"I'm guessing that the driver just panicked and fled the scene for that reason," said Quincy Police Captain Dan Guarente. "Hopefully they will think better today of what happened and hopefully turn themselves in."

Neighbors say it is a popular area for walkers with a large senior housing community and apartments with families next door.

Quincy City Councilor Richard Ash says the crosswalk light was just installed this fall due to safety concerns. The man who was hit pressed the button and the lights were flashing before he crossed the street.

"I recently met with the traffic department when we were talking about putting in more lights, and whether it's speed bumps or more crosswalks," Ash said. "Whatever has to be done so that this doesn't happen again."

Quincy police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle to give them a call.