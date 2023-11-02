Video shows car crash into Marlboro office building at high speed

MARLBORO - Three people were injured when a car crashed into an office building in Marlboro Thursday afternoon. Surveillance video shows the car speeding into the building on Simarano Drive just after 4:30 p.m.

State Police received calls from commuters on I-495 reporting the car was driving erratically before the crash. The car crashed into the IPG Photonics building, which is right across from the off ramp from the highway.

Surveillance video shows a car just before it crashed into a building on Simarano Drive at high speed Marlboro police

Authorities say the car was going highway speed when it crashed. Two people in the car were unconscious when firefighters arrived. One was pinned underneath the dashboard, and it took rescuers more than 30 minutes to get them out.

Both people in the car were conscious when they were taken to the hospital. One was transported by MedFlight helicopter.

A car crashed into the entrance of an office building in Marlboro CBS Boston

A receptionist inside the building was injured by flying glass but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Marlboro Fire Battalion Chief Eric Christensen said people in the building were lucky the car stopped at the lobby entrance. "If he was another foot to the left he might have gone all the way through the building to the back," Christensen said.

The crash remains under investigation.