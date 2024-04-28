Video shows dog named Tuukka fending off pack of coyotes outside Massachusetts home

Video shows dog fighting off pack of coyotes at Massachusetts home

Video shows dog fighting off pack of coyotes at Massachusetts home

COHASSET – A dog named Tuukka made a great save outside a Massachusetts home as he was captured on video fending off a pack of coyotes.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday night in Cohasset.

Patrick Coyle said he let his dog Tuukka into the yard and was watching hockey when he heard a commotion.

When Coyle arrived at the door, he saw Tuukka in a showdown with three coyotes. Coyle opened the door and yelled for the coyotes to leave, but said they seemed unafraid.

Coyle's home security camera captured Tuukka barking at the coyotes and eventually scaring them off.

"He did a great job protecting the front door," Coyle said. "Glad he is OK."

Coyotes in Massachusetts

According to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, it's normal behavior for coyotes to attack pets like cats and unsupervised dogs.

Experts say pets should be on a leash at all times when outdoors as a precaution.

What to do if you encounter a coyote

If you come across a coyote, you are encouraged to "aggressive haze" the animals in order to prevent habituation.

To scare off coyotes, you can move toward them while waving your arms or clapping. Making loud noises like yelling, whistling or using an air horn can also help. If necessary, you can also spray a hose or throw a small object like tennis balls in the coyote's direction.

If you believe you are in immediate danger, contact MassWildlife, an animal control officer, local police, or enivornmental police.