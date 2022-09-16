Raw Video: Cat rescued from top of utility pole by Springfield firefighters

SPRINGFIELD - A cat in a tight spot didn't have to use up one of its nine lives Thursday - thanks to some Western Massachusetts firefighters.

The Springfield Fire Department shared video of a feline that somehow found itself stuck at the very top of a utility pole.

A ladder truck brought a firefighter up to the cat, and he was able to carry it down to safety.

Great job by Truck-3 group C today dispatched for a cat stuck on top of a utility pole. Cat was rescued and reunited with family pic.twitter.com/7WjsQ7fN6h — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) September 15, 2022

The fire department said the cat has since been reunited with its family.