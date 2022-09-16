Watch CBS News
Local News

VIDEO: Cat rescued from top of utility pole by Springfield firefighters

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Raw Video: Cat rescued from top of utility pole by Springfield firefighters
Raw Video: Cat rescued from top of utility pole by Springfield firefighters 00:16

SPRINGFIELD - A cat in a tight spot didn't have to use up one of its nine lives Thursday - thanks to some Western Massachusetts firefighters.

The Springfield Fire Department shared video of a feline that somehow found itself stuck at the very top of a utility pole.

A ladder truck brought a firefighter up to the cat, and he was able to carry it down to safety.

The fire department said the cat has since been reunited with its family. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 3:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.