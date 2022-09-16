VIDEO: Cat rescued from top of utility pole by Springfield firefighters
SPRINGFIELD - A cat in a tight spot didn't have to use up one of its nine lives Thursday - thanks to some Western Massachusetts firefighters.
The Springfield Fire Department shared video of a feline that somehow found itself stuck at the very top of a utility pole.
A ladder truck brought a firefighter up to the cat, and he was able to carry it down to safety.
The fire department said the cat has since been reunited with its family.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.