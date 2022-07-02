Vidalia onions recalled over possible listeria contamination

BOSTON -- Before you start preparing food for your Fourth of July barbeque, make sure you aren't using recalled onions.

Litte Bear brand Vidalia onions, sold by A&M Farms have been recalled because of possible listeria contamination.

The onions were sold in late June at grocery stores across the East Coast, including in Wegmans stores in Massachusetts.

If you have any of these onions, you can return them to wherever you bought them for a refund.

For more information, visit the FDA's website.