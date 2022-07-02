Watch CBS News
Local News

Vidalia onions recalled over possible listeria contamination

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Before you start preparing food for your Fourth of July barbeque, make sure you aren't using recalled onions. 

Litte Bear brand Vidalia onions, sold by A&M Farms have been recalled because of possible listeria contamination. 

The onions were sold in late June at grocery stores across the East Coast, including in Wegmans stores in Massachusetts. 

If you have any of these onions, you can return them to wherever you bought them for a refund. 

For more information, visit the FDA's website

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 11:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.