Veterans Day 2022 Deals: These restaurants are offering military discounts and free meals

BOSTON - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day - a time for all Americans to show their appreciation for those who have served our country. Many restaurant chains are also saying "thank you" with free meals and other discounts for veterans and active military personnel.

Below, check out some of the offers available at Boston-area eateries this Friday. Remember that some places may ask for proof of service, such as a military ID. Some of the meal deals are dine-in only. You might want to call ahead and check with your local restaurant before taking them up on a promotion.

110 Grill: Free lunch entree from select menu for veterans and active duty military from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applebee's: Free meal from special menu for all veterans and active duty military

Aroma Joe's: Free 24-ounce drink for all veterans

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree and beverage from select menu

Chili's: Free meal from select menu for veterans and active military

Denny's: Free Grand Slam for all active, non-active and retired military personnel from 5 a.m. to noon

Golden Corral: Free dinner for anyone who has served in the U.S. military on Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to close

Hooters: All military eat free from special Veterans Day menu with beverage purchase

IHOP: Free stack of Red, White and Blueberry pancakes for veterans and active duty military from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo for veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ninety Nine: Free lunch from select menu for veterans and active duty military with purchase of another entree from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Red Lobster: Free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw for veterans, active-duty military and reservists

Red Robin: Free Red's Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Streak Fries for veterans and active duty military

Starbucks: Free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses

Tuscan Kitchen: A veteran and a guest can enjoy a family-style Italian feast at Boston, Burlington, Newburyport, Salem NH and Portsmouth NH locations. Click here for RSVP information

Wendy's: Free breakfast combo for active military and veterans from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.