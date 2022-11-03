"He was jealous": Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Brockton woman

BROCKTON - Investigators say the alleged killer of a Brockton woman is now dead after ingesting battery acid. Neighbors are in disbelief over the brutal murder of 48-year-old Veronica Goncalves, whose body was found in the driveway of her Brockton home Wednesday afternoon.

Innocent Damestoire says he heard commotion and then saw the victim. "I hear a lot of noise, I go out and I see a lady over there on the ground," he said.

Investigators say an ex-boyfriend, 56-year-old Joao Correia was the killer, allegedly stabbing Goncalves in the head. Friends say he lived on the first floor of the home on Crescent St, Goncalves on the second floor. Both were natives of Cape Verde.

Veronica Goncalves CBS Boston

Inside his apartment police say they found bloody clothing. One friend who didn't want to be identified says he can only speculate on a motive. "It's not good, he was jealous," the friend said.

It was just after 1 p.m. when police arrived at the scene after a 911 caller told them a blood covered woman was lying on the pavement. Her family says Goncalves had just driven her daughter to work with her two-year-old granddaughter in the car, who likely witnessed the attack. But Correia, who was under arrest, ended up in critical condition at the hospital before he died.

District Attorney Timothy Cruz called it a targeted murder leaving neighbors trying to comprehend why. "You can't do something like that, walk away, very simple why kill her," asked Damestoire.

Goncalves had apparently broken off the long-term relationship. Investigators say there were no previous reports of domestic violence.